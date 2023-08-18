PLANE CRASHES IN ELMINA WEST, SHAH ALAM

A small aircraft has reportedly crashed in Elmina West, Shah Alam.

Photos of the site of the crash and debris strewn on the highway. The road’s surface and its surroundings were visibly smudged black by the impact and the fire. Emergency responders are currently at the crash site.

The aircraft, a Beechcraft Premiere twin-jet with the tail number N28jV , operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd was enroute from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), a total of six passengers and two flight crew were onboard.

Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN