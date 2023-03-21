POLITICAL TO DUCK EGG FARMER

After a stint as a special political officer to Penang Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman, 33-yearold Muhamad Sufi Mohd Jamil decided to follow his heart and become an entrepreneur. Having a Bachelor’s Degree in Science with honours in statistics, the Public Service Department scholar took the unusual route to rear ducks for their eggs instead. During a recent interview, he said he embarked on poultry farming since 2020 so that he could spend time with his family. (Pic) Muhamad Sufi collecting eggs at his duck farm. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN