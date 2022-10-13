‘PRICELESS’ CARE

Caregiving is a noble act that requires effort and patience in looking after someone who needs constant assistance. Those aged 65 and above are expected to account for 15% of the population by 2030, which means more caregivers will be required. It is an indication that many families will need to be ready to care for their loved ones. However, not many have the means. This is where Tan Joo Sen stepped in with an idea to start a welfare home called Fupin. Fupin, which means “to help the poor” in Chinese, was established more than a year ago by a group of like-minded friends who were keen to care for senior citizens and those too ill to care for themselves. The home has separate quarters for men and women. A caregiver at Fupin ensuring a resident is comfortable. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN