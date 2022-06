Wet market traders have been forced to increase prices due to the rising cost of poultry, mutton, beef, seafood and vegetables caused by supply and demand issues. A visit by theSun to two wet markets in Petaling Jaya confirmed prices of goods have gone up, with several traders saying the price hike would continue in the near to medium term and consumers would have to be prepared for it. Fish prices have generally gone up by about 20%. HAFIZ SOHAIMI THESUN