PRIDE AND HONOUR

For Kpt (Rtd) V. Panir Chellvum, eliminating and capturing communist terrorists were among the most treasured memories during his 12-year career in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF). Panir Chellvum, now aged 68, recounted that his parents were in tears as he left the train station in Sungei Petani, Kedah, for Seremban in Negri Sembilan. It was the first time he left home at 19 years of age. “It was not my dream to be part of the army, but I was inspired by the Gurkha army who were based near my school,” he told theSun. His participation in a joint operation by the MAF and police to neutralise a band of communists in Gerik, Perak, on Feb 14, 1977, tested his endurance and patience when facing the enemy. Panir Chellvum was a 2 year-old second lieutenant at the time, when he led a five-man group near Air Kala in Gerik. Panir Chellvum showing an old photo of his regiment. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN