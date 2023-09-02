PUBLIC BOOST FOR CHARITY WORK

A food truck operator at Pandan Perdana in Ampang has been getting lots of exposure lately, due to his charitable acts of handing out free meals to children and the elderly. Zakaria Awang Noh, who runs Kedai Yayar Nasi Campur, which sells mostly Malay dishes at a parking lot here, had initially made TikTok videos of himself distributing the free meals he had funded on his own, as a form of charity. However, after his videos gained popularity, he started to receive donations from friends and followers who wished to reach out to people in need of hot, healthy meals. The 32-year-old then started to hand out food packs, which consisted of meat and vegetable dishes, to children and the elderly. Zakaria, who hails from Jeli in Kelantan, said he chose to give the free meals to children and senior citizens due to his strong sense of filial piety. (Pic) Zakaria said he was prompted to provide free meals to children and senior citizens out of a strong sense of filial piety. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN