QR SCAN SCAM

The next time you scan a quick response (QR) code when paying for food or other items, beware that it could have been pasted over the original by a scammer.

An e-security report by CyberSecurity Malaysia, the national cyber security specialist agency under the Communications and Digital Ministry, said last year that 648 malicious codes were reported in the country between January and November 2021.

“This was an increase of 9.3% from 593 cases reported in 2020,” said its spokesman.

Internet security company Kaspersky Southeast Asia general manager Yeo Siang Tiong said overall from June to August this year, his company detected 8,878 phishing emails containing fake QR codes. (Pic) A customer scanning a QR code to make payment at an eatery in Kuala Lumpur. SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN