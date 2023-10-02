‘RABBIT-MANIA’ TREND

With the Chinese New Year marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit, an animal that symbolises beauty, elegance and good fortune, many have decided to purchase them as pets. These animals are not cheap with the three most popular breeds – the Dwarf Hotot, Holland Lop and the Netherland Dwarfa – costing between RM150 and RM250 each. However, pet shop owners have expressed concern that the rabbits would be abandoned once the novelty of having them wears off, and when owners realise it is a long-term commitment. Many are not aware that the animal can live for up to 10 years. Independent rabbit rescuer Wong Pui Yen said she received many applications from those keen to adopt the animal. However, she has put adoptions on hold to reduce the possibility of them being neglected. (Pic) Many do not realise that rabbits can live for up to 10 years and caring for them requires commitment. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN