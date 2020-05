WITH the nation fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and a movement control order in force, Malaysians are barred from making inter-state travel, except with police approval.

As such, there will be very limited ‘balik kampung’ travel this Hari Raya season.

Keeping to this directive, the JKR Kuaters Jalan Sg Besi Residents Association chairman Abd Wahab Ismail and the residents lit a sign that reads “Raya KL Je” which means ‘Celebrate Raya in KL only’ at a futsal field in the area.

But you cannot stop the kids who are seen playing with fireworks to mark Raya which is just days away. - Adib Rawi Yahya/theSun