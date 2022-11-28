REACHING RHYTHM AND MELODY ... Music has always been a huge part of Sarah Ow’s life. A certified music teacher who uses rhythm and melody to teach special needs children, she is also a natural singer as shown in a video at a recent symposium focused on special educational needs for adults and children. Her love for music began when she was a toddler, being rocked to sleep with songs from Shania Twain’s album Come On Over. When introduced to the piano at the age of eight, her teachers noticed she had “perfect pitch”, a rare ability to identify or recreate a musical note, that only about one in 10,000 people possess. Ow was also diagnosed with mild autism and borderline Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as a child. She has since honed her skills after graduating from Singapore’s Genesis School and HELP University in Kuala Lumpur. (Pic) Tan said Ow only started walking at 18 months and was often hyperactive. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN