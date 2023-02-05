ROAD CHANGE

Residents of Taman Kajang Utama who commute to KTM Kajang 2 and Bangi via Jalan Reko have raised concerns about their safety and the ongoing road works following the development of the KTM Kajang 2. MIC Taman Kajang Utama chairman S.M. Kathirvelu told theSun residents have been facing inconvenience since the KTM Kajang 2 station was built. “People are making illegal turns and several accidents have occurred. Initially, there was a two-way road in front of the KTM Kajang 2 station. However, since the KTM station opened recently, the two roads were merged into a two-lane one-way road – one leading to KTM Kajang 2 and the other to Kajang Utama.

“People who want to exit the KTM station have to take a longer route that stretches 7km compared with the previous route, which was 500m. There have already been six accidents within a week involving motorcycles, cars and a lorry, in which three people were hospitalised. “The cause of these accidents is due to the illegal turns to the right, left and U-turns because road users refuse to take the longer route and opt for shortcuts, which can cost them their lives,” he said. (Pic) A motorist making an illegal detour to avoid a longer route. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN