ROBOTS TO THE RESCUE

While the temporary freeze on applications to hire foreign workers will be lifted starting today as announced by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, the effect of the earlier decision (to freeze hiring) has found an uncanny solution in the form of robot waiters in restaurants. Called intelligent service robots (ISRs) or smart delivery robots, their users say the machines are here to stay as a feature in restaurantswhere they serve to lower overhead costs and are affordable to rent and own in the long term. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN