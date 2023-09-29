SAD STATE OF AFFAIRS

Despite numerous complaints about poor maintenance at the Taman Pudu Ulu Recreational Park, City Hall(DBKL) has not acted on the matter, said Friends of The Pudu Ulu Park Association chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye. He said the park was one of the best in the city, but is now in a derelict state after years of little or no maintenance. “The main attraction is the wading pool. It was opened in 2017 but has not been functioning for almost a year due to lack of maintenance. “It is also poorly designed as the wading pool is built beneath a slope. Soil flows into the pool when it rains, dirtying the water and exposing children to safety and health risks.” Lee said although the pool is drained and cleaned occasionally, parts of it have puddles of stagnant water that have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. (Pic) Lee examining the unused pool during a

visit to the park. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN