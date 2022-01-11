SANCTUARY STRUGGLING

For the underprivileged senior citizens at the Sincere Care Home in Jalan Kelapa, the welfare centre is a sanctuary that provides them with love and support. Its principal caregiver Raganie Tamilarasen said the home was founded about 18 years ago, seeing there was a need to provide free, around-the-clock care for the elderly. “Our aim is to provide assistance and some form of dignity for the aged or physically challenged seniors. We also try to fulfil their medical and basic needs as much as possible,” she told theSun.

The home operates in Kajang. There are two a short distance apart on Jalan Kelapa, and another one in Seri Kembangan. Its charitable work has been shared through word-of-mouth and it also receives those afflicted with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, a long-term mental illness that can involve emotional breakdowns and lead to withdrawal from reality.

At the time of theSun’s visit, volunteer Philip Kana was entertaining the residents there, playing a guitar on the front porch. “I heard the home needed help and I have been driving some of the residents to and from their medical appointments. It’s good to see them thriving in a safe space,” he said.

Those who are keen to contribute can reach out to Raganie at 014-932 812.

SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN