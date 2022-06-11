SAVING HOUSEHOLDS

A long overdue five-year, RM700 million project to deepen a 56km downstream stretch of the Klang River will save some 500,000 households from the devastation caused by year-end monsoon floods, said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. Speaking during a visit to the project site, he said: “There are four main blocks that have been identified, with several marked as most vulnerable to potential flooding due to their shallow depth caused by decades of sediment buildup. Each block is estimated to have about 100,000 households, so we estimate that 500,000 households will benefit from the project. Immediate works will focus on Block 1 and Block 3. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN