SOCIAL MEDIA USE

Backlash from netizens could be so intense that it could prompt a person on the receiving end to deactivate his or her social media account. This happened to a journalist, who was never a heavy social media user. When a story her team did in 2020 at the height of the pandemic triggered harassment online, she deleted her social media account to preserve her mental health.

“We had a lot of netizens commenting on social media,” said the journalist, who declined to be named for safety reasons. “There were death threats. People were doxxing us and putting our office address on Facebook and threatening to burn down the office, and kill us.”

A study in January shows 27 million Malaysians, or 78.5% of the population, use social media platforms. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN