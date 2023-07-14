SOFT RINGGIT FACTORS

The ringgit’s current weakness is not due to economic fundamentals but caused by external factors such as Western countries, especially the US, raising interest rates to deal with inflationary pressures. Universiti Utara Malaysia economics professor Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan said the amount of remittances made by foreign workers may also contribute to the weakening of the ringgit. The country currently has some five million foreign workers – three million Indonesians and two million Bangladeshis – sending money home each month. Kuperan said such remittances represent a continuous outflow of currency, which weakens the ringgit since there is no major inflow of money from such countries.

“Employers continue to rely on foreign workers to keep costs low. But these workers don’t contribute much to the economy. The country needs to end its reliance on cheap labour by upscaling. This will reduce currency outflow.

“There are also thousands of Malaysians studying abroad who are regularly sent money. Adding to this is the fact that many people are buying foreign currencies. These two issues further contribute to the weakening of the ringgit.”

Kuperan said while economic growth used to be around 6% to 8%, which made the ringgit stronger, it is presently at a low of 4%, but still better than in most countries.