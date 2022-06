Not all heroes wear capes, as Prof Dr Firdaus Hariri realised in his early years as a university student. Firdaus, 44, a paediatric craniomaxillofacial surgeon, would not have achieved his dream if not for his father Hariri Sadiman. As the world celebrates Father’s Day, Firdaus and Hariri took time to reflect on the meaning of fatherhood. Firdaus said he felt a stronger kinship with Hariri after receiving the pep talk during his university days. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN