SPECIALIST PAEDIATRIC SURGEON

Being a surgeon can be rewarding in many ways, but the job is also challenging. For Malaysia’s pioneer paediatric craniomaxillofacial surgeon Dr Firdaus Hariri, a day at work can mean being on his feet for up to 16 hours at a stretch, while staying mentally and physically focused. His task is rather delicate as it entails operating on a child’s misaligned head, neck, face, jaws, mouth and teeth. He said the surgery can include correcting a child’s uneven jaw. Equally important is his commitment to parents on their child’s welfare. Firdaus has published a book as reference material for future surgeons in his sub-speciality. MOHD AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN