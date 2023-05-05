SPORTS INJURY RECOVERY CENTRE

Malaysia’s first sports physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre, known as SOUL, was opened by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh. She said it is set to boost the country’s medical tourism industry while creating job opportunities within the sports and healthcare sectors. Yeoh was speaking after inaugurating the 660 sq m centre, which began operations at 163 Retail Park, a shopping mall in Mont Kiara. (Pic) (From right) Yeoh, Chong Wei and Tee looking at some of the equipment during a tour at SOUL. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN