SPREAD LOVE

For Love, Hope Charity NGO founder S. Megalah, 37, being kind and helping others is in her blood. Having lost her mother when she was just 10 years old, Megalah was raised by her father to be a carer to her four siblings. She played the role of a mother to her sisters and brothers, ensuring their homework and meals were in order. This caring nature continued when she visited a retirement home in Klang during one of her charity runs. (Pic) Megalah said Malaysians could be stronger and more resilient if they pull together during hard times. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN