STEP UP EFFORTS

The government should expand efforts within its control to address flood mitigation even though billions of ringgit have been spent on such projects, water quality and hydraulic modelling expert Dr Zaki Zainudin said. According to Zaki, there is a variety of factors which contribute to floods, such as high rainfall, climate change, hydraulic conveyance capacity of rivers, overdevelopment, deforestation, siltation, sedimentation and others. Civil Defence Force personnel making preparations ahead of anticipated floods, in Bukit Mertajam, Penang recently. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN