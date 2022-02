A sugarcane seller known only as Ah Boy choosing sugarcane for customers at Bukit Anggerik in Cheras, ahead of the Pai Ti Kong (pray to the Heaven God) festival which is celebrated by Hokkiens on the ninth day of Chinese New Year. Pronounced similarly to thank you (kam-sia) in Hokkien, sugarcane (kam-chia) is the key offering in prayers to symbolise gratitude. SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN