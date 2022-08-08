TAIWAN SCHOLARSHIPS

The Taiwan Education Ministry yesterday awarded 55 Malaysian students with scholarships to pursue full academic degrees and three-month Mandarin courses through its Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment scholarship programmes, starting in September. Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia representative Anne Hung said Malaysian students have always performed well. She expressed hope that the recipients will take the opportunity to expand their knowledge and experience during their time in Taiwan so that they can contribute to society, and further bilateral relationships between the two countries. Scholarship recipients celebrating with family members during the award presentation ceremony at Ibis Kuala Lumpur City Centre. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN