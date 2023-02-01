TO BOOST SPORTS ENGAGEMENT

Sports should always be accessible to everyone as it can make a person active and healthy, said Al-Ikhsan Sports CEO Vach Piluttla. He said as the global economy gets tougher each year, Al-Ikhsan was playing a role to make sporting goods affordable in Malaysia. “Everyone should be involved in sports to stay active and healthy. The core belief of Al-Ikhsan is to mainly serve the middle and entry level consumers. We are helping them by making sports products affordable. All the products that we bring, we negotiate hard with sports brands to make it 30% to 40% cheaper than the market price,” he said during the launch of “Malaysia’s Biggest Sports Carnival By Al-Ikhsan Sports” last Friday. Piluttla said the event, which runs until Jan 2, 2023 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) and features about 300,000 sports products ranging from footwear to apparel, brings branded sports products to Malaysians at affordable prices. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN