TOWER RUNNING CHAMP

Champion tower runner Soh Wai Ching is aiming to set new records in every event he plans to take part in next year. “My goal for next year is to carry the Jalur Gemilang to the top step of all the international or local competitions that I will be participating in. “I am planning to break the world record by running vertically on a stair climber machine in March and hopefully, I can break another world record when I run up the Petronas Twin Towers in August as well,” Soh told a press conference at Berjaya Times Square. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN