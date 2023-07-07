TRAFFICKING SCOURGE

As of this year, Malaysia has been upgraded to the Tier 2 Watchlist in the US State Department Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, after making significant efforts to stem human trafficking.

“The government identified 180 confirmed trafficking victims – 36 exploited in sex trafficking and 144 exploited in forced labour – among 510 potential victims identified,” said the report. Compared with the 2022 TIP report, Malaysia had successfully increased efforts in investigating and prosecuting trafficking operations, where authorities identified 96 trafficking victims among 373 potential victims in 2022.

Malaysian Humanitarian and Welfare Association president Dr Nithiya Thiahhan said although there is an improvement, child trafficking is still a common occurrence in Malaysia.

“Statistics on child trafficking in Malaysia, which are based only on officially reported cases of child trafficking, do not show the true scale of the issue. We must also consider unreported cases of migrants, who are afraid to make reports.”

Children make up a sizeable percentage of foreigners trafficked into the country.