TREE SPECIES FOR REPLANTING

Planting the wrong species of trees without considering soil conditions or suitability for a particular area can be detrimental. EcoKnights environmental organisation vice-president Amlir Ayat said before a tree is planted at any location, a study should be carried out to determine the type of soil available in that particular area. This is because certain types of trees require soil composition that is suited to their needs as not all trees can thrive in any type of soil. Amlir said it was not a good idea to take seedlings from forest reserves for replanting purposes. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN