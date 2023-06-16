UNSAFE SHELTERS

Most motorcyclists fail to realise the danger they put themselves in each time they take shelter under a bridge or flyover to avoid the rain. On Sunday, three motorcyclists died and three others were seriously injured after a driver ploughed his car into them at Km19.6 of the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE). The motorcyclists were sheltering from the rain underneath a flyover when the incident occurred at 5.59am. In response, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) is calling for more rain shelters to be set up for the safety of motorcyclists. Its spokesman said the number of rain shelters and rest stops for motorcyclists is limited and often unable to accommodate the large number of motorcyclists seeking shelter.

“Highway and road authorities should identify areas with high motorcycle traffic so that such facilities can be prepared for them. This will ensure motorcyclists can shelter safely during adverse weather and emergencies.” The spokesman said among the best places for shelters are well-lit locations, clearly marked and free from obstructions that block the sight of other motorists.

(Pic) A rain shelter set up under a flyover, with metal railings to protect motorcyclists from traffic. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN