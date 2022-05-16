URBAN TREE COVER

Malaysia is known for its beautiful tropical forests and majestic trees along highways. Our cities generally have a good number of trees, complemented by beautiful shrubs and flowering plants along roads and in parks. However, the country has recently been hit by several incidents of flash floods and natural disasters. The city centre and many urban areas have not been spared such incidents, which have caused loss of lives and millions of ringgit in damage to property. Trees in urban areas serve to provide shade, absorb carbon dioxide and buffer noise. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN