Two-year-old Everlyn Kaur makes her pick of sweet treats as her mother Jesamin Kaur (in yellow), Preetsimran Kaur (left) and Bhagteesh Kaur (centre) look on during a gathering to celebrate Vaisakhi at the Wadda Gurdwara in Jalan Gurdwara, George Town. They were joined by Ashvinderr Kaur (right) and Roopinder Kaur (in blue). MASRY CHE ANI THESUN