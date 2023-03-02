VARSITY DUO CLINCH APICTA AWARD

Two private university students earned international recognition at the 21st Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (Apicta) Awards 2022 in Pakistan recently, thanks to their innovative creation that makes cutlery very high-tech. Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation Centre of Robotics Engineering students Wong Heng Ying, 22, and Ang Jia Ze, 23, of “Tremor X” team outshone 20 other teams from 16 countries, under the “Student-Tertiary Technology” category. The Apicta Awards is an international accolade programme designed to stimulate information and communications technology (ICT) innovation and creativity to boost ICT awareness in the community and assist in bridging the digital divide. (Pic) Wong showing the gadget that brought them international recognition. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN