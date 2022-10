The Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) is urging employers to be more inclusive in the workplace, and employ more visually-impaired people. Speaking to theSun, MAB chief executive officer George Thomas expressed concern that in the last 15 years, a growing number of adults had gone blind in the later stages of their careers. (Pic) Visually-impaired musician R. Chandru mesmerising the audience with his ‘tabla’ (percussion) playing skills at the Deepavali event. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN