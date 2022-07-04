‘VOLUNTOURISM CAN HELP REVIVE LOCAL ECONOMY’

When former tourism minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz suggested attracting tourists through “voluntourism” after the annual monsoon floods, netizens were irked, and he was criticised. But Nazri was not talking about getting tourists to watch disasters up close. What he meant was getting tourists to help in clean-up operations, while simultaneously spending on food and accommodation, thus helping to revive the economy. Volunteers came in droves to help victims during floods that hit Taman Sri Muda Section 25 in Shah Alam last year. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN