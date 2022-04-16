WALKING THE TALK

With movements now being less restricted, a Malaysian-French couple has set a goal to travel on foot to raise awareness on environmental preservation. Starting June 8, Hafizah and her husband Roman Onillon will walk about 27km daily from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, which they hope to reach in 20 days. They plan to collect rubbish along the way and record the amount of rubbish collected. Hafizah and Onillon are looking for sponsors for their campaign, that they hope will inspire the public. SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN