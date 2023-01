The air filled with the sound of drums as Heineken Malaysia visited the offices of theSun to boldly usher in the Year of the Rabbit. During the festive visit, staff were treated to a mesmerising lion dance performance – with each colour of the lions representing brands in the Heineken Malaysia portfolio – and blessed by the appearance of a pair of Choi San Yeh, also known as the God of Prosperity. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN