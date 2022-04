Using the MySejahtera app to check-in before entering any premises has become second nature. Along with MySJ Tracer within the app, it is a good option for contact tracing. The app has also been useful in notifying close and casual contacts. This has reduced the work of healthcare workers at the district health office. Public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Victor Hoe Chee Wai said the MySejahtera app is also good for keeping vaccination records. SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN