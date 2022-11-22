It is a very wise move for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to consent to extending the deadline to 2pm today for political parties and coalition leaders to submit their proposed coalition to form the new government and name their prime minister candidate, say political analysts. In a statement yesterday, the King also advised Malaysians to stay calm and be patient while waiting for the formation of the new federal government. (Pic) The Yang di-Pertuan Agong handing out food packages to media personnel outside Istana Negara. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN