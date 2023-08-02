YOUNG BUSKER

Imagine being 12 years old and having to help the family by busking. School pupil Irfan Daniel Dahlan sings with a band that includes his father Dahlan Rosan, 47, near an eatery at Uptown Queensbay, a mall in Bayan Lepas, Penang. The band performs from 8pm to midnight almost every night, except on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dahlan said he did not realise that Irfan Daniel picked up singing by watching him play (at home). “He would sing in the car each time I fetched him from kindergarten,” Dahlan told theSun. “Irfan Daniel first performed with the band when he was six, singing a Malay song at a shopping mall in Alor Setar, Kedah,” he added. Irfan Daniel went on to compete in several singing competitions, which included an inter schoolcontest in 2020, where he sang a patriotic song. He beat participants from 20 other schools to become the champion. He followed his father to sing at weddings or set up the sound system. He could sing up to 15 songs upon requests from the audience and even earned RM450 once from a gig. To remember a song, Irfan Daniel would listen to it on YouTube and practise singing it for two days. (Pic) Irfan Daniel and his father Dahlan performing at Uptown Queensbay in Penang. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN