WHILE her peers are playing with dolls, home-schooled Jette Joelle Darryl-Lim is taking six subjects under the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) in Penang. The seven-year-old is unfazed by the challenges of studying at a level above her age as the IGCSE is equivalent to the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN