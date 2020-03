ON March 13, Abigail Jugan who’s 21-years-old was walking with a bunch of her friends outside her college. It was in the vicinity of City Square Johor Baru, an extremely busy walkway when suddenly she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

According to her police report, this happened at 1.15pm when the streets were full of people heading towards lunch at the City Square shopping mall. ‘I was just walking with my friends, when this random guy walked towards me and grabbed my chest.”

“I immediately screamed and he ran towards his motorbike and rode off,” Abigail told TheSun recently. She also added that the attacker kicked her friend while asking “what’s your problem.”

Despite making the police report, Abigail told us that she still feels traumatised by the whole experience as her attacker is still free. “I keep replaying the incident in my head, and I have trouble sleeping because I have been crying alot,” Abigail said.

Abigail also told us that although her friends assured her she has done nothing wrong, she still blames herself for the incident. “My lecturer told me a person with similar description has done this to other women before. I just want him to rot in jail, because other girls in my college walk in that area,” Abigail told TheSun.