1,000 tonnes of sugar worth RM2.45 million seized in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry seized an excess of 1,000 tonnes of sugar worth RM2.45 million in a raid at a warehouse in the Sri Gading Industrial Area, Batu Pahat, near here last Thursday.

Its director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said an investigation revealed that the warehouse which had been operating for the past 10 years had stored the scheduled controlled item which was more than the permissible limit.

“The allowable limit is only 2,000 tonnes but the operator (of the warehouse) had stored 3,000 tonnes of sugar,” he told a press conference, here today.

However, Mohd Hairul Anuar said, there were no arrests made during the raid.

He said the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

Mohd Hairul Anuar also advised suppliers or wholesalers to store the controlled items in accordance with the permissible limit.

“We will continue to conduct monitoring activities and anyone with information on such cases can lodge a report at the ministry portal https://e-aduan.pdnhep.gov.my or contact its call centre at 1800-886-800. — Bernama