KOTA BARU: A total of 1,344 summonses concerning fixing of number plates not according to regulations were issued by the Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) from January until September this year.

Kelantan JPJ Director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf (rpt: Hanif Yusabra Yusuf) said of the total, 905 summonses were issued to owners of cars followed by motorcycle owners (344 summonses) and other vehicles (95 summonses).

“The offences were seen to be growing and we view this as serious because unclear number plates could confuse members of the public and the authorities,” he told reporters after the ‘Op Khas Motosikal’ in front of the Eastern Region Transport Academy, Jalan Kuala Krai, last night.

Hanif Yusabra said the two-day operation focused on various offences with the target on motorcycles which had been renovated and the number plates which did not follow specifications.

He said a total of 94 summonses were issued for various offences besides three cars which were impounded including one of them for using false number plates. - Bernama