LAHAD DATU: The Lahad Datu Marine Operations Force (MOF) confiscated 1,410 packets of smuggled cigarettes, believed to be from Indonesia, valued at RM13,490, from a boat in Kampung Puyut here yesterday.

Sabah Region 4 MOF Commander Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the seizure was made by a MOF team during a raid at a floating house in the village at about 6.20am.

“Realising the presence of the MOF, a male suspect fled and following a search in the area, the team found a boat where the cigarettes of various brands were found,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said among the cigarette brands were Premium International, Menara Dunia, A Satu Merah, A Satu Hijau, LA Hijau and Minna International. — Bernama