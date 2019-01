PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,453 written warnings have been issued to individuals for not observing the nationwide smoking ban at eateries that was enforced today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said 611 enforcement officers from the ministry were involved in the inspection of 2,786 eateries nationwide.

Non-governmental organisations have also played an instrumental role through their engagement with the ministry to ensure the success of the ban, he said.

“We can see that this time round the movement is good as there is a visible momentum displayed by the public through social media,“ he said a press conference today.” (This) can also be seen in social media, Facebook, Twitter which has been active. The response has been very good and overwhelming.

“I have also received a WhatsApp which shows an elderly man who moved 3m (away from an eatery) and he smoked. He’s seen smoking far while others were having their breakfast. I have received more than 2,000 retweets.”

Meanwhile, the ban received support from the Petaling Jaya Coffeeshop Association (PJCA) with its members taking the initiative to ensure it is observed.

PJCA said it helping to spreading awareness on the ban at food-serving premises that imposed by the Health Ministry beginning on Tuesday.

“We have also printed ‘No Smoking’ stickers and posters to be given to all our members to display at their premises with a reminder of fines,“ PJCA President Cheah Poo Kuang said at a press conference today.