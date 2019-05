TEMERLOH: The number of vehicles plying the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) and the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) is expected to reach 1.6 million during the nine-day celebration this year.

Anih Berhad executive director Datuk Nik Fauzi Nik Hussein said the increase in the number of vehicles is expected to 65% from June 1 to 3 when the urban folks return home.

On average, the number of vehicles plying through KLK is 108,000 on normal days. It is expected to increase to 179,000, while in LPT1, 48,000 vehicles on weekdays are expected to increase to 76,600 vehicles a day.

“To deal with the increase, travel time proposals (TTAs) will be issued to reduce extreme congestion at peak times to ensure traffic flow for road users.

“We will also provide toll discounts to be announced by the Works Minister Baru Bian, conduct traffic patrols and facilities, adding 17 to 24 percent of the staff as well as getting assistance from Jabatan Sularelawan Malaysia (the Department of Volunteer Malaysia, Rela),“ he said.

Nik Fauzi said this when met at the ‘Barakah Sharing Ramadan’ programme, which involved distribution of a packet of dates and iftar meals to LPT1 users at the Temerloh Rest and Rawat (R & R) stop here today.

Also present were Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir and Malaysian Highway Authority director-general Datuk Sr. Aziz Abdullah.

Nik Fauzi said the distribution of packed dates began from May 17 to the end of Ramadan was held at the Gombak Toll Plaza and Karak Tol Plaza near the breaking of fast.

The free distribution of iftar meals comprising rice, dishes, mineral water and dates is made through a special pastry counter from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Genting Sempah, Temerloh and Gambang eastward R&R.

Nik Fauzi said this third year’s donation which comprised 11,000 free packets of dates and 2,500 packs of breaking fast dishes were a token of appreciation for the users of the two highways. — Bernama