ALOR STAR: The Border Control Agency (Aksem) today seized more than 1,700 cartons of white ‘Concept’ brand cigarettes valued at RM430,000 in Kedah, believed to be for the local market.

Kedah Aksem commander Abdul Latif Abdul Rahman said the cigarette cartons, believed to have fake stamps of the Royal Malaysian Customs, were found in a van in the Simpang Kuala area at 3.10pm.

A team of Aksem intelligence officers had intercepted the van which was being driven suspiciously and on checking, found the cartons of cigarettes placed in 33 white sacks, he told reporters here.

Abdul Latif said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use vans that had a wrap advertisement on the vehicle commonly used by cigarette companies. It was their tactic to avoid detection by the authorities.

“We suspect that they have been doing this repeatedly by using the van to deliver the cigarettes to retailers. Each box of cigarettes is sold at between RM4.50 and RM5,” he said.

Abdul Latif said two locals in their 30s who worked as cigarette delivery men were also arrested.

“The two men, who did not have any criminal record, were handed over to the department for further action,“ he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967 for transporting prohibited customs goods. — Bernama