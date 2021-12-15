1 Covid-19 positive case in Blinken’s entourage, M’sian govt informed

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States (US) Embassy in Kuala Lumpur had informed the Malaysian government of a positive Covid-19 case in the travelling party accompanying US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

According to a statement from the embassy here today, the sole member of the travelling party who tested positive is observing all requirements of the Malaysian Ministry of Health.

“We can confirm that the person was not involved and has not participated in any of Secretary Blinken’s programme in Kuala Lumpur. We confirm all other members of the party tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in Malaysia,” the statement said.

The embassy thanked the Ministry of Health for their outstanding support for the health and wellbeing of the Covid-19 positive individual and of the public, and the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their support for this visit.

Blinken is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia as part of his maiden tour to three countries in the Southeast Asian region – Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. He arrived on Tuesday night. — Bernama