1 positive Covid-19 case recorded at PPS in N.Sembilan — Khairy

JELEBU: A Covid-19 positive case has been detected at a flood relief centre (PPS) in Port Dickson, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

He said the case was a stage two symptomatic and currently undergoing treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban.

The case involved a 60 -year-old woman who was detected positive with Covid-19 during screening at the PPS,“ he told reporters after participating in a gotong royong in Kampung Kemin here today.

A total of 292 flood victims, involving 84 families, are still at four PPS in Jelebu as of 8 this morning. — Bernama