Malacca: The launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019 was held in a patriotic, lively and colourful gathering of about 10,000 people at Dataran Pahlawan, Bandar Hilir here last night.

The historic moment, which was officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, began with the singing of the national anthem, followed by the hoisting of the national flag, Jalur Gemilang, carried by 10 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Also present at the ceremony, which started at 8.45pm, were Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari, cabinet ministers and Malacca state executive council members.

The programme continued with a rendition of the song “Malaysia Bersih”, composed by Muhammad Yuri Mohamed Idris, with the lyrics penned by Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) president and chief executive Datuk Anis Yusal Yusoff, a “Selamat Datang” performance, and the reading of the doa by Malacca Tengah Religious Officer Mohd Nazri Abdul Majid.

The launch of the event, with a hologram-concept gimmick to reminisce the history of the country’s independence was carried out by Dr Mahathir, before a montage on independence was screened, followed by pictures of the cabinet ministers under the Pakatan Harapan government.

This was then followed by a fireworks display, before the crowd, together with the VIP guests, sang the “Jalur Gemilang” song, while waving the national flag.

Dr Mahathir also flagged-off the “Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang” (KMJG) Expedition 2019, involving 62 vehicles, 30 high-powered motorcycles, with a total of 133 participants.

The convoy will travel 6,200 km, with 62 stops, across the peninsula and to Sabah and Sarawak to symbolise this year’s 62nd National Day celebration.

The launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019 was made merrier with the “Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih” Concert by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), featuring artistes such as Ziana Zain, Francesca Peter, Datuk Nash, Wany Hasrita, Haqiem Rusli, Hafiz Suip, Sissy Iman, Kenny Lee, Crystal Ong, Viveck Ji, Dongdang Sayang singers, Kiki Bintang Kecil and Hariz (Bintang RTM).

Meanwhile, Malacca Polytechnic student, T. Naveena, 18, said she was excited to attend the program to see Dr Mahathir in person as the prime minister was her idol and a leader whom she and her father, S.Thandayuthapani, 50, looked up to highly.

“Usually I can only watch Tun Dr Mahathir on television but tonight, knowing that he will be present at the event, my two friends and I are not going to miss the opportunity to see him in person,” said Naveena, who is from Butterworth, Penang.

Sharing her excitement was Sandra Tai Seow Joh, 40, from Malacca Baru, who together with her husband, Yeoh Joo Heng, 40, were at the event to see and listen to the country’s top leader in person.

“He is a person who works very hard for the country until today and we are excited to see him in person,” she said. — Bernama